Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2095197178
Young man putting in contact lens at ophthalmologist's office
P
By Pixel-Shot
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
acuityadultastigmatismcarecaucasiancheckclinicconsultationcontactcorrectioncorrectivedoctorexaminationeyeeyesightfarsightednessfemaleguyhandsomehealthlenslenseslifestylelossmalemanmedicalmedicinemirrormyopianearsightednessoculistofficeophthalmologistophthalmologyopticopticaloptometrypatientpeoplepersonportraitprescriptionputtingsightsightlessvisionvisitingwomanyoung
Categories: People, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist