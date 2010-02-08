Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Young man in protective glasses, gloves and headphones sawing metal with special equipment at factory. Sparks flying around. Manufacturing concept.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
7689 × 3473 pixels • 25.6 × 11.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 452 pixels • 3.3 × 1.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 226 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG