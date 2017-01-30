Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
young man praying to god by folding hands on bed before sleeping - concept of spiritual belief, healthy sleeping and contemplation
Portrait of a young man of attractive appearance with a beard, mustache and fashionable hairstyle, dressed in a casual blue tracksuit, posing in the Studio on an orange background.
Man drinking in the bed under stress
A young caucasian man in a red T-shirt is sitting in the waiting room at the hairdresser's and reading a magazine
Man using cell phone
Portrait of a young confident businessman sitting at the table in office
Surprised Handsome man holding poker chips inside house
Relaxed carefree man meditates sitting at home on quarantine, at the bed, tries to relax and does not panic. People, rest, relax, meditation, lifestyle concept

See more

1681617595

See more

1681617595

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2130332501

Item ID: 2130332501

young man praying to god by folding hands on bed before sleeping - concept of spiritual belief, healthy sleeping and contemplation

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

WESTOCK PRODUCTIONS

WESTOCK PRODUCTIONS