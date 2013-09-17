Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Young man on bed doing nostril breathing exercise at morning on bed - concept of relaxation, mindfulness and healthy moring routine
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5517 × 3678 pixels • 18.4 × 12.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG