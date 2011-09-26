Images

Image
Young man holding Climate change protest board standing at dry cracked earth. Global warming and Environment protection concept.
Climate change Young man paddle a boat at dry cracked earth with orange sky and hot weather of the sun. Metaphor Global warming, Drought and water crisis concept.
Young man sitting on drying river and looking to polluted city with smoke of co2, carbon dioxide on background. Metaphoric of Environment damage, Climate change and pollution.
Hand holding a plastic bags with water and fish, at dry environment, full of factory and industry release co2 to the air. Metaphor Climate change, Global warming and Water crisis from drought impact
Green agriculture farm with fresh air and clean environment comparing with under water scene. Metaphor Increase of sea level, melting of glacier and Iceberg an impact of Climate change.
Hand planting green tree on dry cracked earth with Co2 and O2 icon metaphor climate change solution. plant absorb carbon dioxide and release oxygen to the air.
Earth, heat wave, Sun and high temperature environment with weather thermometer. Climate change, Hot climate, Extreme weather concept. Elements of this image furnished by NASA
Hourglass on dry cracked earth with melting iceberg and globe, Factory and industry release co2, carbon dioxide gas on background metaphor Climate change impact to environment, Global warming effect.

2124117596

Item ID: 2124117596

Young man holding Climate change protest board standing at dry cracked earth. Global warming and Environment protection concept.

