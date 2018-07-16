Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Young man with good idea sign. Excited cheerful teenager boy remembers something pleasant, standing on gray background
Portrait of attractive thoughtful young female wearing her blonde hair in knot holding forefinger up looking away with sly smile. Pretty girl having thoughtful dreamy look posing at studio wall
Portrait of beautiful thoughtful and hesitated cute young woman with pouted sensual lips and blonde hair about new idea and looking at something. Expression emotions people
Wow. Beautiful female half-length front portrait isolated on blue studio backgroud. Young emotional surprised woman standing with open mouth. Human emotions, facial expression concept. Trendy colors 
Young pretty attractive woman looking aside, opened eyes with the hand on cheek on isolated orange background wearing fashion clothes
Portrait of a beautiful sexy brunette women in a beige dress, isolated on a gray background
Porter young beautiful brunette woman crossing her arms and looking into the camera on a white background with copy space. Hope, desire, success of the concept
Portrait of cheerful woman with appealing smile, having hair bun in sweater isolated on white background holding pen and have a great idea. Beautiful female showing emotions. People Beauty Fashion

See more

1032997030

See more

1032997030

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132044331

Item ID: 2132044331

Young man with good idea sign. Excited cheerful teenager boy remembers something pleasant, standing on gray background

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4859 × 3244 pixels • 16.2 × 10.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Asti Mak

Asti Mak