Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
young man with eyeglasses reading book before sleep on bedroom - concept of hobby, wellbeing and night routine
Young woman relaxing in her bed before sleep. She is reading a book.
young at home reading a book or studying
young at home reading a book or studying
Midsection of female customer holding book while sitting in shop
A handsome student with glasses relaxing with a book on a couch
boy does a home task
Busy dark skinned stares at spiral notebook, puzzled with list to do, has much work before conducting lecture for students, scratches head with pencil, feels shocked, poses indoor. Work concept

See more

1258966642

See more

1258966642

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2130332504

Item ID: 2130332504

young man with eyeglasses reading book before sleep on bedroom - concept of hobby, wellbeing and night routine

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

WESTOCK PRODUCTIONS

WESTOCK PRODUCTIONS