Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Young man with beard working at pain recovery clinic with a happy and cool smile on face. lucky person.
Portrait Of Happy A Man Standing In In Mall
Young male doctor in blood transfusion concept
Young male doctor in blood transfusion concept
Happy girl. Young dark-haired asian designer wearing a green cardigan smiling happily
Young male doctor in blood transfusion concept
Professional cleaner and his friends working in an office
Young male doctor working in the clinic

See more

1605859156

See more

1605859156

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136159305

Item ID: 2136159305

Young man with beard working at pain recovery clinic with a happy and cool smile on face. lucky person.

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 9504 × 6336 pixels • 31.7 × 21.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Krakenimages.com

Krakenimages.com