Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2103247082
Young male patient undergoing lower limb rehabilitation
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adultafricanamericancaucasiancenterclientdoctorequipmentexerciseflexiongymhealthhealthcarekinesiologistkinesiologykinesiotherapykinesitherapykneelielimblowermalemanmedicalmedicinepatientperformedphysiatristphysicalphysiotherapistphysiotherapypositionqualifiedrehabrehabilitationspecialistsportsupinetherapisttwoundergowellnessyoung
Categories: Sports/Recreation, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist