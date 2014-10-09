Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
A young little witch on a green background points to the side with her fingers at the advertisement and smiles.
Pretty happy woman dressed as fairy with crossed arms. Smiling fairy enchantress in witch hat. Carnival costumes. Sexy enchantress in black dress with folded arms. Magical witch girl in black hat.
October party. Halloween outfit, holiday. Wizards and costume party. Sexy witch in hat and black dress. Halloween wizard. Holiday, carnival costumes. Girl on Halloween party. Secrets mystery Halloween
Woman wearing witch costume over isolated white background smiling and holding white card
Witch costume. Witch hat. Woman in black witch hat, dress and serious face. Halloween&autumn holiday concept. Costume for party. Beautiful witch in black dress. Halloween horror theme. Trick or treat.
Witch against the gradient background
Halloween and Japanese girl
holiday, theme party and photo booth concept - happy smiling woman in black halloween costume of witch with jack-o-lantern pumpkin accessory over grey background

See more

1795583584

See more

1795583584

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136156797

Item ID: 2136156797

A young little witch on a green background points to the side with her fingers at the advertisement and smiles.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4004 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Yuliya D'yakova

Yuliya D'yakova