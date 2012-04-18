Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
young latin girl sitting in a public city park using an online messaging app from her smart phone.
Young Woman Working From Home on Laptop in Time of Quarantine.
Beautiful young brunette sitting in a cafe and drinking tea.
A young woman showing dresses outdoor
Working time in the coffee shop
A modern business woman in a cafe. Using a mobile phone. An attractive young woman with a mobile phone while sitting alone in a cafe in her spare time
Portrait A beautiful young asian girl relax smile leisure and using laptop computer around outdoor swimming pool in holiday vacation travel trips concept
Serious lady drinking coffee and using tablet in outdoor cafe. Beautiful lady wearing hoodie, sitting and looking at camera with blurred green trees in background. Leisure concept. Front view.

See more

1435248476

See more

1435248476

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136246719

Item ID: 2136246719

young latin girl sitting in a public city park using an online messaging app from her smart phone.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3545 × 5310 pixels • 11.8 × 17.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 668 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Alberto Menendez Cervero

Alberto Menendez Cervero