Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Young insighted smart proactive woman 30s wearing green knitted sweater holding index finger up with great new idea isolated on plain yellow color background studio portrait. People lifestyle concept
Young woman over yellow wall happy and counting four with fingers
Teenager girl over isolated yellow wall with shocked facial expression
Young woman with long hair over yellow background making phone gesture
Beautiful middle age adult woman wearing winter sweater over isolated background celebrating crazy and amazed for success with arms raised and open eyes screaming excited. Winner concept
Teenager girl over isolated yellow wall smiling and showing victory sign
Omg look incredible adverts. Astonished girl promoter point index finger present demonstrate wonderful promotion impressed scream wear modern clothes isolated bright shine color background
Woman with glasses over yellow wall saluting with hand with happy expression

See more

1335863981

See more

1335863981

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132326627

Item ID: 2132326627

Young insighted smart proactive woman 30s wearing green knitted sweater holding index finger up with great new idea isolated on plain yellow color background studio portrait. People lifestyle concept

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6720 × 4480 pixels • 22.4 × 14.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

ViDI Studio

ViDI Studio