Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2080199302
Young indian farmer showing smartphone and money on white background.
P
By PRASANNAPIX
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
agricultureasianbackgroundbankbank notebankingbusinesscashcommon manconceptcopy spacecountingcounting moneyculturecurrencydabewaladigitalfarmerhandhappyhatholdinghomeincomeindiaindianindian farmermobile phonemoneymumbaikarnoteobjectpeoplepoorpovertyprofitruralrural mansalarysavingshowingsmartphonesmilingstandingtalkingtraditionalvillagewhite backgroundyoung
Categories: People, Business/Finance
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist