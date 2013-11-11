Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Young housewife in an apron on a white background with a happy smile on her face, cute positive
portrait of young asian nurse isolated on white background
a woman has a sore throat flu
Beautiful Young asian Woman with Clean Fresh Skin, on white background, Face care, Facial treatment, Cosmetology, beauty and spa, Asian women portrait
Beautiful Young asian Woman with Clean Fresh Skin, on white background, Face care, Facial treatment. Cosmetology, beauty and spa. Asian women portrait
A woman is experiencing pain in the neck.
Beautiful young asian woman with clean fresh skin. Girl beauty face care. Facial treatment. Attractive beautiful girl has beauty facial skin. She touch her face Cosmetology, beauty and spa concept.
Housewives in their 30s

See more

503778709

See more

503778709

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124971234

Item ID: 2124971234

Young housewife in an apron on a white background with a happy smile on her face, cute positive

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

KK_face

KK_face