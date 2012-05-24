Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Young hispanic woman wearing casual clothes smiling with open mouth, fingers pointing and forcing cheerful smile
Young woman crossing her fingers and wishing for good luck
Young woman over pink and blue wall listening to something by putting hand on the ear
Young woman over pink and blue wall thinking an idea while scratching head
Young beautiful brunette woman wearing casual t-shirt smiling happy and positive, thumb up doing excellent and approval sign
Portrait of beautiful lady call center operator worker for helping information for customer , she smiling friendly support operator at work.
Middle age beautiful woman wearing casual shirt standing over isolated blue background touching mouth with hand with painful expression because of toothache or dental illness on teeth. Dentist
Young beautiful brunette business woman talking on smartphone over isolated background very happy pointing with hand and finger

See more

1217297476

See more

1217297476

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136174505

Item ID: 2136174505

Young hispanic woman wearing casual clothes smiling with open mouth, fingers pointing and forcing cheerful smile

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 9504 × 6336 pixels • 31.7 × 21.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Krakenimages.com

Krakenimages.com