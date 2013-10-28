Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Young hispanic woman holding a virtual reality placard isolated on blue background relaxed thinking about something looking at a copy space.
Young Asian woman wearing a face shield as usual gear in new normal era to prevent spreading of covid-19 virus. Isolated image over light blue background.
Closeup portrait shocked, funny looking business woman, disgusted at monthly statement, can't believe her eyes, isolated green background. Negative human emotion, facial expression, feeling. Bad news
Closeup portrait shocked, funny looking business woman, disgusted at monthly statement, can't believe her eyes, isolated yellow background. Negative human emotion, facial expression, feeling. Bad news
Sad woman showing sign against violence
Closeup portrait shocked, funny looking business woman, disgusted at monthly statement, can't believe her eyes, isolated white background. Negative human emotion, facial expression, feeling. Bad news
Closeup portrait shocked, funny looking business woman, disgusted at monthly statement, can't believe her eyes, isolated orange background. Negative human emotion, facial expression, feeling. Bad news
attractive businesswoman holding placard with sexism lettering isolated on white

See more

1777344683

See more

1777344683

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126270717

Item ID: 2126270717

Young hispanic woman holding a virtual reality placard isolated on blue background relaxed thinking about something looking at a copy space.

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7000 × 4664 pixels • 23.3 × 15.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 666 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Asier Romero

Asier Romero