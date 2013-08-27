Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Young hispanic woman holding a t-shirt on a hanger isolated on blue background receiving a pleasant surprise, excited and raising hands.
casual young handsome man in white shirt next to a wall, showing heart sign
Happy woman holds hands in a fist and a medical mask on her face white t-shirt skirt
Young beautiful woman wearing winter sweater over isolated background looking confident with smile on face, pointing oneself with fingers proud and happy.
young man broken bones. injury and victim of an accident concept
Close-up portrait of attractive cheerful ecstatic lucky brown-haired girl celebrating holding fists isolated over grey pastel color background
teenager showing thumb up isolated on a white background
Successful young Asian woman hold fist up on beige background

See more

1177441732

See more

1177441732

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126270741

Item ID: 2126270741

Young hispanic woman holding a t-shirt on a hanger isolated on blue background receiving a pleasant surprise, excited and raising hands.

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7000 × 4668 pixels • 23.3 × 15.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Asier Romero

Asier Romero