Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Young hispanic woman holding a bottle of water isolated on blue background relaxed thinking about something looking at a copy space.
pretty woman looking at a toothbrush
Protection from infectious diseases, coronavirus. A young girl wears a hygiene mask to prevent infection, airborne respiratory disease. closed Studio shot isolated on a blue background
Happy boy with tooth brush in his hand
Shocked young guy pointing up
Woman holding a magnifying glass
Cute girl white t-shirt charm childhood smile
Woman eyes with makeup and long eyelashes,Color contact lenses .Showing photos before and after

See more

788858893

See more

788858893

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126270678

Item ID: 2126270678

Young hispanic woman holding a bottle of water isolated on blue background relaxed thinking about something looking at a copy space.

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7000 × 4718 pixels • 23.3 × 15.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 674 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 337 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Asier Romero

Asier Romero