Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Young hispanic woman holding a bottle of water isolated on blue background having an idea, inspiration concept.
Happy boy with tooth brush in his hand
Happy boy with tooth brush in his hand
Portrait of an attractive woman having white cream on her face, pointing at glass of water, blue background. the concept of natural moisture
Cute smiling boy in a white T-shirt holding a toothbrush in hands. The concept of children and dentistry
Boy with a toothbrush on a gray background. The concept of children and dentistry
pretty woman looking at a toothbrush
Little boy with comb on color background

See more

1696144960

See more

1696144960

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126270621

Item ID: 2126270621

Young hispanic woman holding a bottle of water isolated on blue background having an idea, inspiration concept.

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7000 × 4668 pixels • 23.3 × 15.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Asier Romero

Asier Romero