Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Young hispanic man with beard wearing snow wear and sky glasses thinking looking tired and bored with depression problems with crossed arms.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
7183 × 4251 pixels • 23.9 × 14.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 592 pixels • 3.3 × 2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 296 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG