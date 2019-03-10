Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Young hispanic man with beard wearing business shirt and glasses showing and pointing up with fingers number five while smiling confident and happy.
Portrait of handsome unshaven male with positive expression, shows okay sign with left hand, has white teeth, satisfied to have successful day, gestures indoor, isolated over studio blank wall
Portrait of man pointing up as a sign of having an idea against gray background
young red head man feeling like a happy and excited genius after realizing an idea, cheerfully raising finger, eureka! against beige background
Young handsome man wearing glasses over isolated background doing happy thumbs up gesture with hand. Approving expression looking at the camera showing success.
Hispanic young man wearing casual clothes with a big smile on face, pointing with hand finger to the side looking at the camera.
young handsome Caucasian businessman wearing red shirt standing against white wall smiling and looking friendly, showing number three or third with hand forward, counting down
Ruined man

See more

367483334

See more

367483334

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137992723

Item ID: 2137992723

Young hispanic man with beard wearing business shirt and glasses showing and pointing up with fingers number five while smiling confident and happy.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7936 × 5185 pixels • 26.5 × 17.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 653 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 327 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Krakenimages.com

Krakenimages.com