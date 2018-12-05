Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Young hispanic gardener woman holding a watering can isolated on blue background covering ears with hands.
Concept photo of young female eating apple and drinking something. Wears yellow shirt, isolated yellow color background
beautiful smiling woman pointing at coffee to go, isolated on pink
Image of brunette woman 20s in sportswear rejoicing and drinking water after training standing against green background
Portrait of gorgeous and happy brunette woman in colorful striped jumper listening music in headphones singing and dancing on neutral background. In positive emotions, youth and happiness concept.
Asian man over isolated green wall holding hot cup of coffee
peppy guy holds a prepared coffee and a cup on a yellow background with copy space
Young redhead school teen kid girl 12-13 years old in white t-shirt uniform backpack hold in hand credit bank card isolated on yellow background children studio portrait Education lifestyle concept.

See more

1782006728

See more

1782006728

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126270729

Item ID: 2126270729

Young hispanic gardener woman holding a watering can isolated on blue background covering ears with hands.

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7000 × 4672 pixels • 23.3 × 15.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Asier Romero

Asier Romero