Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Young hispanic business woman holding a crypto money placard isolated on pink background standing with outstretched hand showing stop sign, preventing you.
Happy businesswoman showing a paper with the word Business
Portrait of a young attractive man holding a sign need a job?.
model isolated on white holding a sign
businesswoman holding placard with gender equality lettering on pink
woman sitting at a desk worried about debt problems
woman holding up a sign with the word debt written on it looking worried and upset
Portrait of a young attractive man holding a sign looking for a job.

See more

111684965

See more

111684965

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126270666

Item ID: 2126270666

Young hispanic business woman holding a crypto money placard isolated on pink background standing with outstretched hand showing stop sign, preventing you.

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7000 × 4668 pixels • 23.3 × 15.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Asier Romero

Asier Romero