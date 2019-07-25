Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Young hispanic baker woman holding a loaf of bread isolated on blue background person pointing by hand to a shirt copy space, proud and confident
Young woman painting
Young blonde woman over isolated yellow wall using mobile phone
Beautiful healthy woman is eating vegetables on yellow background
Portrait of a healthy young european girl holding yellow banana
Girl using hand blender isolated on yellow background pointing finger to the side
Happy little kid girl 12-13 years old in yellow jacket isolated on blue background . Childhood lifestyle concept. Mock up copy space. Hold mobile phone with blank empty screen, doing winner gesture
Portrait of a young smiling male worker in gray overalls and white t-shirt with paint roller and brush in his hands on a gray background.

See more

1661817658

See more

1661817658

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126270732

Item ID: 2126270732

Young hispanic baker woman holding a loaf of bread isolated on blue background person pointing by hand to a shirt copy space, proud and confident

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7000 × 4668 pixels • 23.3 × 15.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Asier Romero

Asier Romero