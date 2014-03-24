Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Young healthy yogi woman in sportswear meditates while sitting on the mat in a bright yoga studio
the woman practices yoga at home while quarantine
young attractive asian woman relaxing
Tired housewife cleaning living room with a broom.
young attractive asian woman relaxing
young attractive asian woman relaxing
young attractive asian woman relaxing
Pretty young woman holding tablet and waiting at the reception

See more

1566251119

See more

1566251119

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132458521

Item ID: 2132458521

Young healthy yogi woman in sportswear meditates while sitting on the mat in a bright yoga studio

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5463 × 3642 pixels • 18.2 × 12.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Vladimir Sukhachev

Vladimir Sukhachev