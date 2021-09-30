Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2095237696
Young happy woman embracing her boyfriend and hugging him near decorated glowing fir tree. Romantic winter story. Happy wife feels grateful hugs husband express gratitude for New Year gift
UKRAINE
m
By mpohodzhay
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
arrivingcaucasiancelebratingcelebrationchristmaschristmas evechristmas treeconnectioncoupleembracingemotionenjoyingeveningexcitedfamilyfestivefireplacefriendsfriendshipfungatheringgiftsgirlgreetinghappinesshappyholidayhugjoylovemanmerrymiddle class familymissmultiracialpresentsreunionromanceseasonsharingsmilingtogethertraditionvisitingwarm clothingwinterwomanxmasyoung
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist