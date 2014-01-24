Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
A young happy woman in a blue dress and hat stands near the seaport with luxury yachts. Travel and vacation concept
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5304 × 7952 pixels • 17.7 × 26.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG