Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
young happy smiling latin american teenage girl emotional posing on white background, lifestyle people concept
young happy smiling latin american teenage girl emotional posing isolated on white background, lifestyle people concept
beautiful girl in a shirt and shorts on white background
Cheerful red-haired girl in a t-shirt and shorts. Isolated
Surprised young sexy woman in jeans mini skirt and red high heels, holds hand on ear, looks away and eavesdrops. Full length studio shot isolated on white.
young happy smiling latin american teenage girl emotional posing isolated on white background, lifestyle people concept
Young, sexy women in short panties is dancing, isolated on white
Redhead girl dancing music Rock and roll. Portrait on white background

See more

222744859

See more

222744859

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133495785

Item ID: 2133495785

young happy smiling latin american teenage girl emotional posing on white background, lifestyle people concept

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3744 × 5616 pixels • 12.5 × 18.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

I

iordani