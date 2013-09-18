Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Young happy housewife woman 20s in t-shirt eat breakfast use laptop pc computer credit bank card shopping online order delivery cook food in light kitchen at home alone Healthy diet lifestyle concept
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5855 × 3903 pixels • 19.5 × 13 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG