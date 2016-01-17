Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Young happy attractive fitness girl in black yoga pants and orange short shirt work out and stretch her body on basketball court during the day. Front view.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3746 × 5619 pixels • 12.5 × 18.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG