Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Young, handsome man, smiling and looking at camera. Wearing tie on neck and underwear. White background, front view
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Photo Formats
2912 × 4368 pixels • 9.7 × 14.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.