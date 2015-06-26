Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Young handsome man in black jeans and white T-shirt touching his forehead on a grey background
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
2832 × 4256 pixels • 9.4 × 14.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
665 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
333 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG