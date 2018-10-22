Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Young handsome asian man showing screen of smartphone over white isolated background very happy pointing with hand and finger to the side
Young handsome businessman wearing elegant shirt and tie over isolated yellow background success sign doing positive gesture with hand, thumbs up smiling and happy. Cheerful expression and winner
Young handsome man wearing casual clothes and glasses gesturing finger crossed smiling with hope and eyes closed. luck and superstitious concept.
Handsome man taking selfie on color background
Middle age arab man wearing red tie over isolated background smiling and looking at the camera pointing with two hands and fingers to the side.
pointing to different copy spaces, choosing one of them, showing with finger.
Young handsome business man over isolated background looking at the camera smiling with open arms for hug. Cheerful expression embracing happiness.
Photo portrait of rude aggressive man showing middle finger gesture crazy laughing isolated on vivid yellow color background

See more

1910160433

See more

1910160433

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132336277

Item ID: 2132336277

Young handsome asian man showing screen of smartphone over white isolated background very happy pointing with hand and finger to the side

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6240 × 4160 pixels • 20.8 × 13.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Rembolle

Rembolle