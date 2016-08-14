Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
A young girl in a white dress sits on the sand by the sea and looks into the distance. High quality photo
Beautiful girl on a seashore
Baby girl in a blue swimsuit on a rocky seashore
Beautiful sexy brunette girl in swimsuit and lingerie posing on a stone beach
A girl is walking along a beach.
Pretty young girl in the beach
Pretty girl
Caucasian seductive woman on nude swimsuit Thoughtful on the rocks beach. sea ​​waves in the background

See more

1809969061

See more

1809969061

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136938679

Item ID: 2136938679

A young girl in a white dress sits on the sand by the sea and looks into the distance. High quality photo

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4822 × 3732 pixels • 16.1 × 12.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 774 pixels • 3.3 × 2.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 387 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Yurich20

Yurich20