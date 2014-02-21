Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Young girl taking a photo of her friend eating a healthy salad to upload on social media. Healthy and nutrituous diet image. Stock image for cafe and restaurant. Useful for social media use
Edit
Excellent food of the poor : Concept of the living of the poor : Food donation to relieve hunger
Process of cooking home made Thanksgiving Vegetables sided with Salad in kitchen, woman hands seasoning food
Helping People With Hunger With Kindness : the concept of life problems, hunger in society : concept of feeding
Breakfast Food time
People holding a plate receiving a donation from a good friend, the concept of giving with care

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2121972443

Item ID: 2121972443

Young girl taking a photo of her friend eating a healthy salad to upload on social media. Healthy and nutrituous diet image. Stock image for cafe and restaurant. Useful for social media use

Formats

  • 4000 × 6000 pixels • 13.3 × 20 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Andy_3D

Andy_3D