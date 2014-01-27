Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
young girl with long hair in white summer dress is sitting fashion with closed eyes near poppies on red poppy field background, camera from top. free space
Young beautiful brunette smiling, relaxing in nature, holding a glass of red wine, enjoying a summer evening, outdoors, dressed in summer clothes.
Young beautiful brunette smiling, relaxing in nature, holding a glass of red wine, enjoying a summer evening, outdoors, dressed in summer clothes.
Bride on a walk
Girl in a brown raincoat with long black hair in the autumn park.
a girl in a Santa hat with a big Christmas gift in her hands on a fairy-tale island.Smiling woman in white clothes on the background of Christmas trees and small houses
girl in red dress in the rain, red lips, beautiful and interesting girl, emotional, smile on face, girl against pink flowers background, in cap
beautiful sexy dryad in forest. nice charming smiling girl in flower dress with big flower wreath on head. pagan spirit of the forest

See more

1523664134

See more

1523664134

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129057747

Item ID: 2129057747

young girl with long hair in white summer dress is sitting fashion with closed eyes near poppies on red poppy field background, camera from top. free space

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3456 × 5184 pixels • 11.5 × 17.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

NASTYA PALEHINA

NASTYA PALEHINA