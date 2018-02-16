Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
young girl in huge blue princess dress is sitting in red poppy field and smiling cute in sunlights on blue sky background. free space
woman in a red dress on the ocean coast.Freedom Concept.
Girl
pregnant girl on the beach in a red dress with a long train; pregnant woman on sunset background;
A girl with loose hair in a red dress sits on a rock rock above the sea. In the background, the sea. The concept of travel.
girl in a red dress on the sea
Beautiful Girl in blowing red dress Flying. Fashion gorgeous mod
Enjoy the Summer; Fashionable young woman enjoying the water

See more

52284061

See more

52284061

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129037437

Item ID: 2129037437

young girl in huge blue princess dress is sitting in red poppy field and smiling cute in sunlights on blue sky background. free space

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3399 × 5099 pixels • 11.3 × 17 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

NASTYA PALEHINA

NASTYA PALEHINA