Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
young girl in huge blue princess dress is sitting in red poppy field and smiling happy in sunlights on blue sky background. free space
Christmas or New Year Holidays, magical atmosphere and pretty woman in luxury dress. Inspiration and winter idea
belly dancer in blue
Portrait of a young beautiful woman in red glamour dress in a wet tropical jungle under the leaves of palm trees, tropical plants, Equator, makeup
Young beautiful drowned woman lying in the water
woman in a long blue dress on the tree in autumn when the setting sun
Stylish trendy afro france curly woman posed at autumn day in red dress. Black african female model.
Beautiful woman model in a mint-colored dress on a flowered spring background. Beauty girl with a stunning makeup and hairstyle.

See more

1325706947

See more

1325706947

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2128991336

Item ID: 2128991336

young girl in huge blue princess dress is sitting in red poppy field and smiling happy in sunlights on blue sky background. free space

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3119 × 4380 pixels • 10.4 × 14.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 712 × 1000 pixels • 2.4 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 356 × 500 pixels • 1.2 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

NASTYA PALEHINA

NASTYA PALEHINA