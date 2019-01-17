Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
A young girl in a cosmetology office is undergoing facial skin rejuvenation procedures. Cosmetology.
Young woman applying a revitalizing white mask on her face at home. Beauty treatment, skin care, natural, spa and fun moments. Lifestyle.
beautiful young woman with a towel on her head, lies in a bath with milk
Beautiful middle aged woman. Skin care
Nurse or doctor before surgery operating
Beautiful smiling blonde middle aged woman
Beautiful young woman with facial mask on light background
Young woman with clay mask at home

See more

1432319999

See more

1432319999

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132706251

Item ID: 2132706251

A young girl in a cosmetology office is undergoing facial skin rejuvenation procedures. Cosmetology.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6016 × 4016 pixels • 20.1 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Andrii Medvednikov

Andrii Medvednikov