Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2086283944
A young girl in a casual sweater sits with a laptop and writes a to-do list, plans, makes educational notes in a work place at home, hand with a pen close-up.
a
By africa_pink
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
blankbusinesscalendarcloseupcommunicationcomputerconceptcorporatedailydeskdevicediarydigitaleducationgirlhandhomeinternetkeyboardlaptoplifestylemanagemarkmobilemodernnetworkingnotebookofficeorganizerpaperpenpencilpeoplepersonplannerpostingreminderschedulesittingtabletechnologytimetableusingwirelesswomanwoodenworkworkplacewritingyoung
Categories: People, Business/Finance
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist