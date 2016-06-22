Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
young girl with a bow in the hair in white summer dress is standing from the back in red poppy field in sunlights on blue sky background. free space
the girl in the red poppy field
Lady in the poppy field
The woman in poppies
beautiful young girl photographer with photo camera on nature
Young blonde in a white dress walking among bunches of pink flowers
Beautiful bride. The Portrait. Field.poppies
A beautiful woman in a straw hat in an agricultural field with poppies.

See more

1587404104

See more

1587404104

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2128936868

Item ID: 2128936868

young girl with a bow in the hair in white summer dress is standing from the back in red poppy field in sunlights on blue sky background. free space

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 2600 × 3900 pixels • 8.7 × 13 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

NASTYA PALEHINA

NASTYA PALEHINA