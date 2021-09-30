Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2100664549
Young, fit and beautiful brunette woman in white swimsuit posing in studio. Concept of fitness, dieting and skin care.
M
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
athleticattractivebackgroundbeautifulbeautybodybodysuitbrunettecareconceptdietfacefemalefitfitnessgirlhandshappyhealthhealthcarehealthyladylegslingeriemagentamodelnutritionpersonpinkposingshapesittingskinskin careslenderslimsmilingsportsportystudioswimsuittanthinwaistweightweight losswhitewomanyoung
Categories: People, Sports/Recreation
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist