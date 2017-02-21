Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
young female student wearing backpack standing over white background listening to music using earphones while dancing laughing.
Beautiful black woman doing different expressions in different sets of clothes: dancing
beautiful young woman standing holding a yam and looking at the camera while smiling
beautiful adult businesswoman making big photo frame gesture with fingers smiling
portrait of a beautiful happy young woman holding a mobile phone on one hand and a blank space on the other hand while smiling.
portrait of a beautiful mature woman wearing optical glasses and pointing finger forward while smiling
Beautiful black woman doing different expressions in different sets of clothes: welcome
a beautiful woman in glasses standing on white background showing okay gesture and looking at camera smiling.

See more

1852074100

See more

1852074100

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126056685

Item ID: 2126056685

young female student wearing backpack standing over white background listening to music using earphones while dancing laughing.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3760 × 6016 pixels • 12.5 × 20.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 625 × 1000 pixels • 2.1 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 313 × 500 pixels • 1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

vystekimages

vystekimages