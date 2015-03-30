Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
young female sitting at the table, using modern technology when working, online working concept
Business woman working with her laptop and making gun gesture
Pretty white European blonde girl with thinking look at the office desk with white background
Business woman working at office with laptop, tablet and graph data documents on his desk.
Business woman in a office nervous stretching hands to the front
Asian businesswoman
Businesswoman working on laptop, isolated
Business woman in a office suffering from pain in shoulder for having made an effort

See more

1459322870

See more

1459322870

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133662235

Item ID: 2133662235

young female sitting at the table, using modern technology when working, online working concept

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6865 × 4582 pixels • 22.9 × 15.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

ako photography

ako photography