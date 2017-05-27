Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Young female extend hand with stop symbol gesture oppose against domestic sexual violence abuse racial gender discrimination.
Woman Wearing Medical Face Mask Asking for Social Distance. Girl distancing from other people during pandemic outbreak
Asian woman wearing face mask and dressing casual business, hurry in the morning going to work while running down from the steps at railway station. New Normal, Socian Distancing and Business Concept.
Young businesswoman with glasses in a white shirt wearing medical mask and coughing while standing in modern office.
close up face woman wearing medical mask for prevent dust and infection virus.
Executive business woman talking on mobile smartphone and drinking coffee from disposable paper cup in the street with office buildings in the background.
Beautiful adult middle age Asian working office businesswoman wearing surgical protective medical mask on face looking straight to camera while walking in path way to work in office. Health care idea.
Female doctor in a protective medicine face mask in safety measures against the coronavirus in scrubs.

See more

1864135975

See more

1864135975

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2135791401

Item ID: 2135791401

Young female extend hand with stop symbol gesture oppose against domestic sexual violence abuse racial gender discrimination.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5606 × 3734 pixels • 18.7 × 12.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 666 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

B

Billion Photos