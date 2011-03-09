Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Young fat woman sportswoman. Body positive fitness. The girl wants to lose weight with dumbbells. Girl showing or pointing on copyspace .
Beautiful Asian women are lifting Dumbbell, isolated on the orange background with clipping path. Concept, weight loss, muscle building and good health
Fitness model and dumbbell routine
sportsmenka reached results in the sports hall
Fitness girl with dumbbells isolated on white background
Female bodybuilder holding two dumbbells with arms up on white background
Beautiful young girl working out with dumbbells isolated on white
beautiful sporty woman with dumbbells.Isolated on white

See more

132167705

See more

132167705

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2123707931

Item ID: 2123707931

Young fat woman sportswoman. Body positive fitness. The girl wants to lose weight with dumbbells. Girl showing or pointing on copyspace .

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7136 × 4732 pixels • 23.8 × 15.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 663 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 332 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Mike Orlov

Mike Orlov