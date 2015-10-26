Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Young fashion blonde woman in white trendy jacket, sunglasses, top and boots posing in city. Street fashion
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4619 × 3251 pixels • 15.4 × 10.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 704 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 352 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG