Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Young farmer woman checking and holding fresh organic vegetable in hydroponic smart farm, produce harvest vegetable agriculture with business, healthy clean food concept.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
6016 × 3656 pixels • 20.1 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 608 pixels • 3.3 × 2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 304 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG