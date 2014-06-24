Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
A young family in a new apartment among the cardboard boxes sitting on the floor and happily choosing new furniture online store, use the phone app for shopping
cheerful latin couple sitting with crossed legs near boxes in new home
Young black couple chatting with friends or family online on mobile phone in new apartment, panorama. Positive newlywed couple moving to their own home together. Relocation concept
Happy parents with son in white t-shirts. Family plays with a small dog. Mom, dad and son are sitting near the sofa and cardboard boxes.
Couple moving in house
Asian young couple Sitting on the sofa and drinking for relax after success packing big cardboard box for moving in new house, Moving and House Hunting concept
Joyful black couple with tablet computer browsing online to buy household goods for their new home. Positive black tenants sitting on floor among carton boxes on moving day
moving to new apartment young couple sitting on sofa

See more

1134248786

See more

1134248786

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132509211

Item ID: 2132509211

A young family in a new apartment among the cardboard boxes sitting on the floor and happily choosing new furniture online store, use the phone app for shopping

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5760 × 3840 pixels • 19.2 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

voronaman

voronaman