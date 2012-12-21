Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Young employee business woman in blue shirt talk on mobile cell phone sit work at workplace white desk with laptop pc computer hold paper account documents at office indoors Achievement career concept
Asian manager reading the sales reports
Beautiful woman working on laptop at home. Business meeting online
Young Asian women spend their free time using their laptop to educate themselves online and take notes., work from home concept.
Sad and stressed woman in office sitting at the table and working till late.
A seriously young girl in glasses sits with a laptop. Education, remote work and blogging. Isolated on a white background
Beautiful adult woman at home on sofa with laptop
young attractive sad and desperate businesswoman suffering stress at office laptop computer desk looking worried depressed and overwhelmed in business crisis and problem concept

See more

695482921

See more

695482921

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132326693

Item ID: 2132326693

Young employee business woman in blue shirt talk on mobile cell phone sit work at workplace white desk with laptop pc computer hold paper account documents at office indoors Achievement career concept

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6365 × 4243 pixels • 21.2 × 14.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

ViDI Studio

ViDI Studio